1:38pm Fri 3 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…
Belinda Feek
Belinda Feek is a NZ Herald reporter

Waikato AOS standoff ends; wanted person remains on run

Waikato police staff just outside the cordon on Rimu St. Photo / Belinda Feek
Waikato police staff just outside the cordon on Rimu St. Photo / Belinda Feek

Waikato police have re-opened a Hamilton street after armed offenders squad members cordoned off a house.

However, it appears the approximate five-hour stand-off may was in vain as neighbours report there was no one inside in the house when squad members entered the Rimu St house at lunchtime today.

A portion of the street was shut down as police executed a search warrant for a wanted person.

Waikato Armed Offenders Squad members stand outside a Rimu St property where they believed a wanted man was inside. Photo / Belinda Feek
Waikato Armed Offenders Squad members stand outside a Rimu St property where they believed a wanted man was inside. Photo / Belinda Feek

An ambulance was on standby while more than 20 popping sounds - which police confirmed were gas canisters being fired - were heard during the incident.

A play centre was also caught up in the drama as it sits next door the property in question.

Neighbours said police repeatedly used their loud hailer to try and draw the occupants out of the house, however when AOS officers finally went in, they came back out empty-handed.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Robbie Hermann confirmed no arrests were made but inquiries were continuing into the wanted person's whereabouts.

- NZ Herald

Read more by Belinda Feek

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 03 Feb 2017 13:39:14 Processing Time: 18ms