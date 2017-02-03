Waikato AOS standoff ends; wanted person remains on run

Waikato police have re-opened a Hamilton street after armed offenders squad members cordoned off a house.

However, it appears the approximate five-hour stand-off may was in vain as neighbours report there was no one inside in the house when squad members entered the Rimu St house at lunchtime today.

A portion of the street was shut down as police executed a search warrant for a wanted person.

An ambulance was on standby while more than 20 popping sounds - which police confirmed were gas canisters being fired - were heard during the incident.

A play centre was also caught up in the drama as it sits next door the property in question.

Neighbours said police repeatedly used their loud hailer to try and draw the occupants out of the house, however when AOS officers finally went in, they came back out empty-handed.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Robbie Hermann confirmed no arrests were made but inquiries were continuing into the wanted person's whereabouts.

