Strong quake nasty reminder for South Islanders: "My heart is still thudding"

A strong earthquake near Kaikoura has put nerves on edge after the violent tremor shook central New Zealand just before midnight.

The shallow magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck close to Kaikoura at 11.23pm.

Nearly 2100 people across the country reported feeling the jolt.

Anxiety levels were high as beds and houses shook.

Those closest to the epicentre described a small wobble followed by a sudden large jolt.

Further away people described the shaking sensation as almost inducing seasickness.

Many who were startled awake said it was a grim reminder of November's deadly tremor.

Posted Nancy Holden on Facebook:"I'm in Atawhai Nelson...felt it big time...chair rocked fan swayed and my crystal was like a pendulum ..my heart is still thudding. ...sure does bring back the last big one.."

Kaikoura resident Fiona Carr described it as "too close to home".

"Not much sleep happening now whole house was shaking," she posted.

"I was actually coming back to normal, as we haven't had a shake lately in Porirua," wrote Kerry Holt.

Hundreds of kilometres away from the quake's epicentre Rosalea Webby in Stratford described it as a "seasick-inducing wobble".

There have been no reports of damage or injury from last night's quake.

It's been nearly three months since Kaikoura was struck by a devastating 7.8 earthquake.

Two people died.

