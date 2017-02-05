Aussies attempt Guinness World Record haka on Waitangi Day

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Australians have already nicked Phar Lap, the pavlova, Russell Crowe and Split Enz.

And now they've devised a plan to try and nab a world record haka in Sydney on Waitangi Day.

Three months ago 6035 Wairarapa school children took part in a mass haka in a bid to claim the record from a group of 4028 French rugby fans who previously held the haka world record - securing top spot with a mass haka at Stade Amedee-Domenech on September 27, 2014.

As the Wairapara school kids wait for their attempt to be formally recognised by the Guinness Book of Records, a group of Sydney-based haka experts have set their sights on the record.

"If you want to be a part of something that's unique, indeed a world record. Everyone is welcome to come along," New South Wales Maori Warden kaumatua Rawiri Iti said in a video posted to Facebook.

"No reira, nau mai, piki mai, haere mai [therefore, welcome all]."

Iti said more than 5000 Maori live in Sydney and the record attempt was a drawcard for their Waitangi Day celebrations in Blacktown. They will perform the Ka Mate haka.

Former top NRL referee Greg McCallum has joined the campaign and urged people to be part of the Waitangi Day celebrations.

The Kiwi attempt to reclaim the record in November saw the children perform Ko Wairarapa - a haka written specifically for the region by South Wairarapa district councillor Paora Ammunson in the late 1980s. They performed it nine times over six minutes to ensure their record.

Schools liaison Trudy Sears, who helped organise the haka, said they hoped to hear soon from the Guinness World Records organisation about whether their record is official or not.

"It was more about building up the self esteem of our young people giving them reason to be proud of who they are and where they're from," Sears said of the attempt.

"It absolutely worked."

While their haka was more about the community than the record Sears said they would still be gutted if the Aussies nabbed it before theirs had even been recognised.

"Of course it would matter. But that's life I suppose."

Masterton Intermediate School principal Russell Thompson who instigated the Kiwi record attempt said "good luck" to the haka team across the ditch.

"Imagine how cool that would be to spread it around beyond our country. The haka is not just a New Zealand thing.

"Haka doesn't belong to anybody, it belongs to everybody."

But with eight days remaining before the record attempt at Sydney's Blacktown Showground, organisers appear to still have plenty to do to reach their goal.

Less than 200 people have selected "going" on the event page so far.

