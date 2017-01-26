New Zealand Transport Agency urges drivers to plan for the two upcoming long weekends

With two consecutive long weekends approaching for some Kiwis, the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) is urging travellers to plan their journeys.

Auckland Anniversary Weekend is followed by Waitangi Weekend, and the region will be hosting several large public events during the two weekends.

The NZTA recommended people take note of the events while planning their trips.

"Roads across Bay of Plenty-Waikato will be busy with people visiting family and friends on these long weekends and these big events are likely to add to the numbers," NZTA Waikato journey manager Liam Ryan said.

"So we urge travellers to allow plenty of time for their journeys, drive to the conditions, and plan ahead before leaving home."

The NZTA website has interactive maps showing the busiest routes and times.

"Our hotspots information is based on previous years' travel patterns on Anniversary Weekend and we expect that will be mirrored for the weekend to follow with Waitangi Day falling on the Monday," Ryan said.

"They are predictions and are subject to change based on weather or other factors, and we encourage people to check the travel section of our website or our social media pages so they can know the current road conditions before they start their journey."

Drivers leaving Auckland on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, as well as drivers heading back to Auckland on Sunday or Monday, are likely to be delayed by heavy traffic volumes.

"We know that traffic will start building from about 10 o'clock on Friday morning and stay pretty busy until about 9pm, with the heaviest times between 2pm and 8pm," Auckland highway manager Brett Gliddon said.

Heading back to Auckland on Monday, the busiest travel times are from about lunchtime through until early evening.

"If you can plan your travel outside of these times you'll be giving yourself a much less stressful start to the weekend and help ease congestion levels for everyone else."

One of the busiest highways will be the Northern Gateway Toll Road on State Highway 1 north of Auckland, which had more than 21,000 trips a day during previous anniversary weekends.









