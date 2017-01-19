Woman's dog shot while walking in a park on Auckland's North Shore

A woman's dog has been shot while she was walking it in an Auckland park this evening.

Police were called to the incident at Deep Creek Reserve in Torbay on Auckland's North Shore just after 7pm.

The dog, described as a large breed, was taken to an emergency vet but died soon after.

The shooter was unknown to the woman.

Police units and police's Eagle helicopter have been searching for the shooter.

Police are seeking a photo of the dog from the woman and information about what was used to kill the dog from the vet.

Members of a Torbay residents Facebook group have been expressing their disgust at what happened.

One resident said it was "very, very disturbing".

Another said: "So disgusting - poor helpless dog."

Another said: "Can't believe things like this [are] happening so close to home."

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the reserve at the time and might have seen or heard something.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

- Newstalk ZB