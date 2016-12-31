Authorities still fighting large bush fire near Thames this morning

The Department of Conservation is sending in helicopters this morning to deal with the remnants of a bush fire on the Coromandel.



The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon on Moanataiari Creek Road, near Thames.



Fire Service shift manager Scott Osmond said the job of the helicopters is to get the fire under control, so crews can go in on foot.

It will be a rough job in difficult terrain and the blaze has scorched through an area about the size of four rugby fields, he said.



Helicopters will be up this morning.

Osmond said the area is almost inaccessible on foot.



Once the fire is under control, crews will go in and dampen down any hot spots.



Osmond said the cause of the blaze is not yet known and investigations are still underway to determine that.

