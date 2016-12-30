373 days on the run

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Exclusive Police appeal to public as bills pile up in hunt for bail-jumper

A South Auckland gang member wanted on a raft of charges has been on the run from police for 373 days after removing his electronic monitoring bracelet and fleeing his bail address.

And after more than a year of scouring the country for Milton Lester Hira, police say "enough is enough" and are calling on the community to help bring the fugitive in.

It is "very rare" for an alleged offender to be on the run for so long, and police want him off the streets.

Hira, 30, is facing a raft of charges relating to burglary, vehicle theft and other dishonesty offences.

He was released on bail with electronic monitoring but allegedly removed his ankle bracelet and is now actively avoiding authorities.

Inspector Dave Glossop told the Herald that Hira, a Crips gang member and the son of a Black Power patch, had breached electronic bail twice before.

There are now six warrants out for his arrest relating to active charges, and others for unpaid fines.

Glossop said after a year of hunting Hira, it was time to end the chase.

"Hand yourself in. Enough is enough," he said.

"I'm frustrated by the resources that have gone into hunting the man for over a year now."

My personal plea for him is to hand himself in. Inspector Dave Glossop

Glossop said while it was part of the police role to locate and arrest offenders who breached bail, such tasks took them away from other duties.

EM bail jumping offenders are usually found after a few days or weeks and Glossop said it was highly unusual for someone to be on the run as long as Hira.

In January last year Matthew Kidman spent five days on the run from police, who said he cut off his bracelet and fled from the Wellington area to Northland.

In October 2015, Auckland man Wen-Hao LIang was arrested in Hamilton and charged

with removing his ankle bracelet and fleeing south while on bail.

Hira is considered dangerous, but Glossop said his alleged offending was not at the top end of the scale.

He is not thought to have committed any further offences while on the run.

"We've obviously got to keep hunting him," he said.

"It's very rare in New Zealand for someone to be hunted for that long though. He's lying really low."

Hira has contacts across Auckland, Northland, Horowhenua and the Bay of Plenty and officers had been sent to various locations across the North Island to look for him over the last year.

This had resulted in hotel and other travel bills - money which could be better spent on other areas of policing and keeping the community safe.

Glossop hoped a public appeal would help uncover where Hira was hiding - and finally end the manhunt.

Glossop said associates had been "actively hiding" the fugitive.

"Our next step is to serve notice on his family and associates," HE SAID.

"They know that he is wanted and if they are assisting him in any way - we will arrest them ... they will be prosecuted as well."

According to the Department of Corrections 2016 annual report, as of June 30 this year there were 448 people on electronically monitored bail in New Zealand.

Of those, 19 had absconded and were being sought by police - including Hira.

Milton Lester Hira

•30 years old

•168cm tall

•Medium build

•He has various tattoos including a star on his right cheek, 'C' on his left cheek, a scorpion on the left side of his neck, and 'CRIP' on the back of his head.

•He has contacts in Katikati, Tauranga, Horowhenua, Auckland and Whangarei

•Police warn he is considered dangerous and is not to be approached

Can you help?

If you know where Milton Hira is, or have information that could help police locate him, contact Sergeant Andrew Parkinson on 021 190 1013. To pass on information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





What is electronically monitored bail?

People released on EM bail by the courts must wear an ankle bracelet that allows authorities to track them at home and in the community.

Trackers allow Corrections and police to ensure they adhere to any bail conditions set for them by the court.

Police are ultimately responsible for those on EM bail, and for ensuring they adhere to their conditions - but Corrections undertake the monitoring of the trackers.

If a tracker is tampered with or removed it will set off an alarm at a monitoring centre and police are alerted.

