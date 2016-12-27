Shoe Clinic's safety guide under fire for suggesting females 'cover up'

A running store is under fire for distributing a safety guide suggesting female runners should cover up and shrug off wolf whistles as "compliments'.

The guide was distributed for Wellington runners by retail chain the Shoe Clinic.

TVNZ employee Anna Harcourt tweeted that the guide's suggestions were inappropriate.

"Yo @ShoeClinicNZ this paragraph in your Runner's Guide to Wgtn where you tell female runners to cover up is totally unnecessary + insulting."

Yo @ShoeClinicNZ this paragraph in your Runner's Guide to Wgtn where you tell female runners to cover up is totally unnecessary + insulting pic.twitter.com/ZjVD4TZLB3 — Anna Harcourt (@HarcourtAnna) December 26, 2016

The guide tells women it's a "reality" that even in Wellington they need to take extra care when running, Fairfax reported.

"Find a running club or regular running buddies ... wear loose fitting clothing, run in the day in well-populated areas and interpret whistles as compliments (all the running is obviously paying off)."

Harcourt wrote the comments spoiled an otherwise useful guide book.

She felt that shrugging off wolf whistling downplayed the way they made women feel.

"I think I'll take whistles as what they are: creepy and lame," she tweeted.

"Also it's really not your place to tell female runners to take 'whistles as compliments'."

Which is why telling me to "interpret whistles as compliments" doesn't seem funny, it makes me sad bcos I am scared @ShoeClinicNZ — Anna Harcourt (@HarcourtAnna) December 26, 2016

Other twitter users have also waded in to the debate, questioning advice given to women in the guide.

"Really not necessarily to start the victim blaming in a running guide. Lame," wrote one twitter user.

Shoe Clinic has admitted that part of the guide were poorly worded and undertaken to remove the publication from the store.

Hi @HarcourtAnna thanks for letting us know. We've taken the guide off our shelves & fed back to the author. Sorry for any offence caused. — Shoe Clinic (@ShoeClinicNZ) December 27, 2016

"It wasn't our intention to offend anyone," a company employee told Fairfax.

He said the company had sponsored the guide, not written it, and given the guide away to help runners find routes around the city and promote safety.

