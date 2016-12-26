One killed in Manawatu crash after motorcycle collides with car

A fatal crash in the Manawatu has brought the holiday road toll to eight this evening.

A motorcycle collided with a car on Napier Rd in Ashhurst, just north-west of Palmerston North, about 5.45pm.

​The Serious Crash Unit was investigating, a police spokeswoman said. Cordons were in place and police asked motorists to take alternative routes.

A Fire Service spokesman said one person was trapped in the car but firefighters have now freed them.

Meanwhile, in nearby Fielding, two cars have collided at the intersection of Kimbolton Rd and East St.

Police were called to the scene about 5.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

At least one person was reportedly trapped, but it was unclear whether they had been freed or if anyone had been injured.

The holiday road toll now stands at eight since Friday afternoon.

Three people were killed in a crash in Canterbury this morning after their car rolled.

Two males and a female died at the scene of the crash in Leeston.

The 83-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in Takapuna, Auckland, on Friday night has been named as Myung Wha Lim.

Lim's death was the first of the Christmas road toll period, following the crash on Taharoto Rd shortly before 7pm on Friday.

Clifford Irving, 66, from Lower Hutt, died following a collision between a motorcycle and a ute on State Highway 2 in south Wairarapa yesterday evening.

Sione Taumalolo, 11, and Talita Moimoi, 33, died when a bus crashed down a 100 metre bank in Gisborne on Christmas Eve.

The official holiday road period began at 4pm on Friday, December 23, and runs until 6am on Wednesday, January 4.

Last year's Christmas road toll was 12, from 244 reported injury crashes.

