Christmas Day drowning tragedy: 4-year-old boy drowns in an east Auckland pool

A 4-year-old boy has drowned after being found unresponsive in a pool in the east Auckland suburb of Beachlands.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Constellation Ave this afternoon.

"The boy was found unresponsive in a pool at the property," police said.

A neighbour who knows the family said he heard the siren for the local fire station sound at about 3pm.

He arrived home soon after and saw an off-duty fire fighter from the area run into the house next door.

He sensed something was not right so he and his son went inside as well.

The man said he saw someone trying to resuscitate a young boy.

A visitor to the area said police cordoned off a section of the road outside the house.

A helicopter was also at the scene.

The visitor said a passerby on the street told them they heard a woman scream.

- NZ Herald