Auckland cafe owners putting on free Christmas lunch for those in need

More than 150 people struggling to make ends meet are being treated to a Christmas lunch today by the owners of an Auckland cafe.

For the second year in a row Joewi Hoerijanto and his wife Erina are making Christmas magic happen with the help of locals, who have donated food, groceries and gifts for those in need.

The Hoerijantos own the Hobsonville Kitchen Cafe and have been preparing for today's meal since yesterday.

They're opening for three hours from noon to put on a free lunch for 167 people from as far away as Papatoetoe and Manurewa.

The couple organised the entire event through the Hobsonville Point community Facebook page and the Pay It Forward NZ Facebook page.

"What we did is we put [a Facebook post up saying] if you guys don't have family, if you struggle on Christmas day we can pick you up and come to the Hobsonville Kitchen and feed you and have a little present for you guys," Hoerijanto said.

"It became so big I can't do it myself so I asked the close community."

Customers from the cafe have also been donating gifts.

"The generosity of the people is just tremendous."

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: PM John Key's office clean out Watch NZH Local Focus: How to make a cricket bat Sideswipe: December 12: Geddit?

Hoerijanto said his heart swelled when he saw the cafe's Christmas tree piled high with presents, donated by locals and labelled by age and gender.

"Everybody in the last three weeks have been putting presents under the Christmas tree and it's become so full."

Hoerijanto was hesitant about talking to media, saying he didn't want people to think he was putting the lunch on to boost his profile.

"It's really from the bottom of my heart."

Volunteers were filling the kitchen by 11am today, prepping donations of ham, beef and chicken to make Christmas day roasts followed by a chocolate and salted caramel pudding.

Last year Hoerijanto and his wife had dropped Christmas lunch off to people but this year they wanted to give them a shared experience, so they decided to host the shared lunch.

For the couple that's what the meaning of Christmas is all about.

The City Mission will also be helping those in need today with the charity's annual lunch expected to attract 2000 guests.

The lunch is being held at Auckland's Viaduct Events Centre.

Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly said it takes several months of planning by Mission staff, hundreds of hours contributed by volunteers, and an incredible display of generosity from the wider community in order to make the day possible.



"This is my first Christmas at the Mission and I am looking forward to spending the day surrounded by guests, staff and volunteers, sharing a meal and enjoying each-others' company."

Meanwhile New Zealanders behind bars will be enjoying roast chicken and apple pie for their festive lunch.

Earlier in the month Corrections released details of the Christmas Day menu for the inmates at its 18 prisons across the country.

Inmates will man the kitchens on the day, preparing 10,000 meals of roast chicken, gravy, roast potatoes, carrots, green peas, two slices of bread and apple pie with custard.

All prison meals are designed and prepared in line with nutrition guidelines recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The main Christmas meal will be provided at lunchtime, with sandwiches given in the evening, Corrections said.

As with any other day, vegetarian and other special dietary requirements will also be catered for.

- NZ Herald