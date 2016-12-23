Christmas day fine with a few isolated showers for most of the country

Don't freak out - the heavy rain soaking the North Island overnight will not stick around for Christmas.

Most of the country should have a relatively fine Christmas day, with only a few isolated showers mainly confined to the west of both islands.

The front mainly affecting the North Island and which caused heavy rain overnight should ease today, said MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin.

The front would continue to move east over the morning, possibly bringing more showers to Gisborne, Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel, but it was clear of Northland, Auckland and western Waikato.

The front should clear later todaybut will be followed by showers, which could be heavy and thundery in the northern South Island and central North Island, Doolin said.

There was moderate risk of thunderstorms affecting Taihape, northern Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne later today.

In the South Island, inland areas like Canterbury were the only places likely to be clear, but the east, west and south coasts can all expect showers.

Looking to the weekend, things should be drier for Christmas, Doolin said.

"This southwesterly flow over the country is easing into Christmas Day.

"Overnight tonight and into tomorrow the winds are likely to be a bit stronger, the showers are likely to continue in some places but as we go into Saturday and Sunday those showers are likely to become isolated to the west of the country."

Winds are likely to ease as well, he said.

'There may be a bit of rain around on Christmas Day, but it will be isolated and contained to west of both islands."

A few heavier showers are likely in the deep south, but in holiday hotspots like Nelson, the Coromandel and Mt Maunganui the day was generally shaping up to be fine.

Today's forecast

Whangarei: Fine spells, chance of showers. Southwesterlies. High 21C Low 13C

Auckland: Fine spells, chance of showers. Strong southwesterly. High 20C Low 14C

Hamilton:Fine spells, then the odd shower, some may be heavy. Southwesterly. High 19C Low 8C

Tauranga: Morning rain, then fine. Chance of afternoon showers. Strong southwersterly. High 21C Low 11C.

New Plymouth: Fine spells and occasional showers. Westerly. High 18C Low 10C

Napier: Morning rain. Showers and strong southerly from afternoon. High 24C 11C

Wellington: Showers, some heavy, clear evening. Strong southerly. High 15C 11C

Nelson: Showers from midday, chance of thunder. Southwesterly. High 21C Low 8C

Christchurch: Morning showers clear to fine spells. Southerly easing. High 17C Low 10C

Queenstown: Mainly fine, chance of afternoon showers. Southerly strengthens. High 18C Low 6C

Dunedin: Fine at first, afternoon​/​evening showers. Southwest. High 16C Low 10C

- NZ Herald