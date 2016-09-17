Four children thrown from a van in South Auckland

Four children - including a newborn baby - have been thrown from a van in a serious crash in South Auckland.

A newborn baby is in Middlemore Hospital with minor injuries, along with an eight-year-old who has serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Favona Rd in Mangere, South Auckland, shortly after 2pm this afternoon.

17/09/16: Traffic incident in FAVONA. 3 patients to MIDDLEMORE Hospital. https://t.co/0a0BpibNad — St John (@StJohnAlerts) September 17, 2016

Three adults were also checked by paramedics at the scene but have not been taken to hospital.

One lane of Favona Rd is currently closed off. Police expect to have the road fully reopened within the next hour.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

*Police earlier said one of the children taken to hospital was a two-year-old. This was incorrect, the child is eight-years-old.

- NZ Herald