Fiery end to police pursuit in Canterbury

Three people have been arrested after a police pursuit in North Canterbury that ended in the vehicle catching fire last night.

The pursuit started about 11pm on Tram Rd, in Ohoka, where police spotted a stolen vehicle with two men and a woman inside.

Police chased the vehicle for about 10 minutes. Officers lay down spikes and the car was finally stopped on Rangiora Woodend Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the car then caught fire, but was quickly put out by the fire brigade.

"Three offenders tried to get away on foot, but were apprehended,'' she said.

Two men, aged 32 and 24, and a 32-year-old woman were arrested and are to appear in court today on driving-related charges.

