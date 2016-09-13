Kermadec sanctuary is "this Government's foreshore and seabed", iwi say, as battle over massive marine reserve heads to court

A battle between iwi and the Government over the proposed Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary is set for court after attempts to find a compromise failed.

The failure to reach an agreement on the matter prompted Maori Fisheries Commission (Te Ohu Kaimoana) chair Jamie Tuuta to send a strong warning to the Government today, saying the Kermadecs issue was "this Government's foreshore and seabed".

Te Ohu said the breach of iwi fishing rights was so serious that the the Maori Party should now consider severing its ties with the National-led Government.

The Maori Party's executive is holding a meeting this afternoon to discuss its relationship with National.

Te Ohu director Ken Mair, a former vice president of the Maori Party, said its co-leaders should "seriously consider" the relationship.

"We've had discussions with the two co-leaders and the president of the Maori Party this morning, and made it clear to them this issue is exactly the same as the seabed and foreshore issue."

Tuuta said today the Government had not accepted a proposal in which iwi would have voluntarily shelved their fishing quota around the Kermadec Islands in exchange for the preservation of their Treaty rights.

Urgent negotiations have been held between Te Ohu and the Government over the past week in a bid to prevent the matter heading to court.

Continued below.

Related Content Iwi seek Kermadec compromise with Govt John Key concedes criticism by fisheries bosses over consultation but sounds own warning Te Ohu ads step up fight on sanctuary

Te Ohu has already filed papers in the High Court, claiming it was not adequately consulted on the sanctuary, north-east of New Zealand, and it overrides iwi fishing rights.

Chairman Jamie Tuuta said today it was "extremely disappointing" that the two parties had been unable to resolve "major" Treaty differences.

He said iwi had worked hard to find a compromise that allowed the sanctuary to go ahead but did not extinguish Treaty rights.

The offer to shelve existing Maori quota while maintaining these rights was a "constructive and reasonable solution", Tuuta said.

"Unfortunately, the [Environment] Minister Nick Smith accepts nothing but legal nullification of all Maori rights in the Kermadec region.

"We have made it abundantly clear, over a number of meetings, that such a position is unacceptable to iwi.

"We therefore have no choice but to step back from discussions."

Speaking at a press conference in Wellington this morning, Tuuta said Te Ohu would continue its legal action against the Crown.

He said if the Government had worked closely with Maori on the sanctuary, it could have been "Aotearoa's gift to the world".

"Instead it is just Nick Smith and John Key's."

The establishment of the sanctuary was a "new environmental ideology" that cut across fishing rights, he said.

It set a dangerous precedent that could be applied to other marine environments.

Te Ohu said it was not concerned about the costs of legal action. It had set aside a large war-chest to fund its court battle.

It was the first time that the Crown had legislated over the top of a full and final Treaty settlement.

"This action calls into question the durability of all Treaty settlements," Tuuta said.

During negotiations, Smith offered to acknowledge the Crown's error in not consulting with iwi and said he would apologise.

The minister also proposed to amend the Kermadec Ocean Sanctuary Bill to acknowledge Maori fishing rights and the impact of the sanctuary on those rights.

Te Ohu said this did not go far enough because it did not provide protection to its rights.

"Acknowledging dispossession doesn't make the taste any less sour," Tuuta said.

"A right that cannot be used is not a right at all."

The proposed sanctuary, which is set to open in November, would easily be New Zealand's biggest no-take reserve.

It would cover 15 per cent of New Zealand's exclusive economic zone and would include 39 species of sea birds, 35 species of whales and dolphins, three species of endangered turtles, and 150 species of fish.

The proposal was announced at the United Nations last year by Prime Minister John Key, just hours after iwi were told about it for the first time.

KERMADEC OCEAN SANCTUARY

• 620,000 sq km sanctuary, 1000km north-east of the North Island

• 35 times larger than New Zealand's existing 44 marine reserves

• Sanctuary will include 6 million seabirds from 39 species, 150 species of fish, 35 species of whales and dolphins, three species of endangered sea turtles

• Set to open in November, but being challenged by iwi in the High Court

- NZ Herald