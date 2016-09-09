Stop-go killing: Quinton Winders guilty of murdering George Taiaroa

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Quinton Winders has been found guilty of the murder of stop-go worker George Taiaroa.

There was no reaction from Winders when the verdict was delivered in the High Court at Rotoura about 3.50pm today.

Members of the Taiaroa family cried.

Winders' mum Janet shouted "love you".

Judge Kit Toogood told the jury: "It's clear to me you have given the case anxious and careful consideration."

Three members of the jury were in tears - a young man and two women.

The public gallery was full with the families of Winders and Taiaroa as well as Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson who led the investigation into George Taiaroa's death.

Winders, 46, previously pleaded not guilty after being arrested and charged with murder in December last year.

Mr Taiaroa's family began silently weeping as the verdict was announced. Winders' family said "we love you" as he left the dock.

Mr Taiaroa, 65, was shot and killed as he operated a stop-go sign at roadworks on Tram Rd, Atiamuri in 2013.

Winders' trial lasted five weeks with the jury hearing from more than 150 witnesses, visiting key locations in and around Tram Rd and examining Winders' blue Jeep Cherokee.

Justice Kit Toogood said in his summary it was inconceivable why anyone would want to kill Mr Taiaroa who was "a lovely man by all accounts".

But he urged the jury to not let any sympathies felt towards either the Taiaroa or Winders families to influence the outcome.

Winders will be sentenced on November 2, 2016 in Rotorua.

PROSECUTION



Crown solicitor Amanda Gordon argued several crucial things linked Winders to the murder of Mr Taiaroa.



These included his blue Jeep Cherokee, CCTV footage showing Winders could have been at the scene at the right time, his .22 rifle matching what is believed to be the murder weapon, his contact with Mr Taiaroa a week before his death, the fact he lied to police and that he lied to his employer about his whereabouts.



While the Crown's case was circumstantial, "when the evidence is combined it clearly establishes the defendant is the murderer", she said.



Gordon also addressed suggestions by defence lawyer Jonathan Temm that the murder was a case of mistaken identity and another Stop Go worker, Michael Pengelly, was the intended target.



"The Crown suggests you could not get two more different-looking men. Mr Taiaroa was a large Maori who was bald, you have seen Mr Pengelly - he has a small stature with long scraggly hair."

DEFENCE



Jonathan Temm told the court Winders was framed and police ignored certain lines of inquiry and information during the investigation.



Temm said Winders did not know Taiaroa and urged the jury to look at the evidence in a "cool, objective and clinical way".

He explained why he called defence witnesses Aaron Jane and Glenn Law, who shot some of Winders' goats in 2012 and were confronted by an angry Winders with a shotgun on his lap.



"The Crown says this man has a tendency to overreact...The Crown has created that tendency - a personality disorder - to fit with their case. If there was ever a time for [Winders] to display this tendency, it would have been during his dealings with Mr Jane and Mr Law. He did not."



Temm said the Crown case left the jury with "unsolvable uncertainties" and it would not be able to find Winders guilty unless there was no other reasonable hypothesis available.

