A man's body has been found on a motorway in Auckland.

The body was found in the eastbound lane of the Northwestern Motorway near Grey Lynn, near the Bond St overbridge.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10pm on Thursday.

Enquiries are ongoing and the serious crash unit is investigating.

The lane is closed but traffic is moving freely.

Police would not comment on the man's age, whether there was a vehicle nearby, or whether it appeared he was hit by a vehicle while walking.

- NZ Herald