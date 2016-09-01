Armed fugitive Joshua Kite arrested in South Auckland's Manurewa

Police have arrested Joshua Kite after search warrants were carried out in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum said Kite was taken into custody without incident and was now at Manukau Police Station where he will be formally interviewed.

No decision has been made about charges Kite will face.

"We would like to extend our thanks to members of the public who have assisted us during this investigation," Lendrum said.

Kite is alleged to have fired at two officers before going on the run in the early hours of last Friday morning.

The 33-year-old, believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle, is then alleged to have stolen an unmarked patrol car and fled.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at the weekend for allegedly aiding Kite.

Police believe a number of other associates had been helping Kite avoid arrest.

The hunt for Kite had extended throughout Northland and the wider Auckland area.

Several sources have told the Herald that they had seen police officers wearing bullet proof vests over their stab-proof Kevlar vests, which they wear as a standard part of their uniform.

All general duties staff in Northland and the three Auckland police districts - City, Waitemata and Counties Manukau - have been armed, under the instruction of police bosses, since last Friday.

Continued below.

Related Content Cartoon: KiwiSaver's dirty secrets - default investment in munitions Rugby: Wynne Gray: Faster, higher, stronger Petra Bagust and actor Ido Drent's human-trafficking diary: Day One

This afternoon police would not be drawn on specifics of the hunt for Kite, including the bullet-proof vests.

Earlier today Kite's estranged partner Chey Thomassen appealed to Kite to give himself up.

"I love you with all my heart as our daughter does," she said.

"Show her the right way and that you love her and give yourself up, please, before someone else or you get killed."

Kite's run from the law started at 12.43am last Friday when police tried to stop him as he drove down Bank St in central Whangarei.

He fled and after a short pursuit crashed on Kamo Rd.

As police approached Kite allegedly fired at them, forcing them to duck for cover.

Police said their unmarked patrol vehicle was stolen by Kite, who then drove south and stopped two people in another vehicle near Raumanga Valley Rd and ordered them to get out before driving off in their car.

It is alleged he then ditched that car in Maungaturoto and was later sighted in Kaiwaka.

- NZ Herald