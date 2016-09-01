2:18pm Thu 1 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Kaitaia backpacker owner pleads guilty to indecency charges

By Imran Ali -
Add a comment
Michael Harris has pleaded guilty to drugging and indecently assaulting backpackers staying at his Kaitaia lodge. Photo / PETER DE GRAAF
Michael Harris has pleaded guilty to drugging and indecently assaulting backpackers staying at his Kaitaia lodge. Photo / PETER DE GRAAF

The owner of a Kaitaia backpackers' lodge has pleaded guilty to all 42 charges of making and possessing intimate visual recordings of male guests.

Michael Harris, 56, initially entered pleas to 14 charges in the High Court in Whangarei in July and elected a jury trial on 28 other charges.

Nine of the 14 are representative charges.

However, he also pleaded guilty yesterday to those other 28 charges on which he earlier opted for a jury trial.

They included 12 charges of stupefying his victims, one of attempting to stupefy, and 15 of indecent assault.

Seven of those are representative charges. Harris offended between May 2005 and September 2014.

He was arrested on September 10, 2014, after a guest at his Main Street Lodge backpackers laid a complaint with Kaitaia police about an alleged incident.

Harris will be sentenced on December 2.

For more articles from this region, go to

By Imran Ali

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

Have your say

1200 characters left

By and large our readers' comments are respectful and courteous. We're sure you'll fit in well.
View commenting guidelines.

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 01 Sep 2016 14:18:19 Processing Time: 18ms