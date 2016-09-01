8:37am Thu 1 September
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Man found dead in Hamilton home

Waikato police have cordoned off this house after a man was found dead last night. Photo / Supplied
Waikato police have cordoned off this house after a man was found dead last night. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton police have cordoned off a house after a man was found dead.

A police spokesperson says police received a 111 call to the Poaka Ave, Dinsdale, house about 11pm that sounded like someone was putting their life in danger.

However, when police arrived they found a number of people in the house including a man who was dead.

The cause of the man's death is not clear and police cordoned off the property which has been the subject of a scene guard all night.

The man's death was currently being treated as "unexplained", the spokesperson says.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Andrew Mortimore says CIB staff are currently at the scene carrying out their investigation which will involve both a scene examination and post mortem.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2016, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 01 Sep 2016 08:38:28 Processing Time: 19ms