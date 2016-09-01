Man found dead in Hamilton home

Hamilton police have cordoned off a house after a man was found dead.

A police spokesperson says police received a 111 call to the Poaka Ave, Dinsdale, house about 11pm that sounded like someone was putting their life in danger.

However, when police arrived they found a number of people in the house including a man who was dead.

The cause of the man's death is not clear and police cordoned off the property which has been the subject of a scene guard all night.

The man's death was currently being treated as "unexplained", the spokesperson says.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Andrew Mortimore says CIB staff are currently at the scene carrying out their investigation which will involve both a scene examination and post mortem.

- NZ Herald