Funeral for young councillor Sarah Higgins to be held in Hokianga

The funeral for a young Auckland local board representative, who died suddenly at the weekend, will be held in the Hokianga tomorrow.



Sarah Higgins, a real estate agent for Barfoot & Thompson and member of the Franklin Local Board, 24, was originally from Pawarenga in the Far North and went to school at Whangarei Girls' High School.

Her funeral will be at the Moukaraka Church - The Catholic Church of Our Lady of the Assumption - on the northern side of the Hokianga Harbour from 11am tomorrow.





Her death shocked fellow politicians who knew her. Franklin Local Board, chairman Andy Baker, said the death left them devastated.



"She was the youngest member ever elected to this board and probably one of the youngest to be elected in the whole Franklin area over many decades," Baker said.



"It's left the local board absolutely devastated at her loss.

"This is a loss not only for the board but for the community. It's such a tragic waste of a wonderful young life with so much to offer. Our thoughts are with her friends and family."



Higgins was on the board for a three-year term so was in her early 20s when she was elected.



Whangarei Girls' High School Principal Anne Cooper said Higgins left in 2007 at the end of Year 11, and her death was terribly sad news.

"Her form teacher summed her up well in saying that she was 'a happy and polite form class member. Her sense of humour brightens many a day'," Cooper said.



The Coroner is investigating her death.

- NZ Herald