Kim Dotcom showdown: Internet tycoon fights to prevent his extradition to US

Internet tycoon Kim Dotcom is set to return to court today as he appeals a decision to allow his extradition to the United States.

In December, a judge ruled there was "overwhelming" evidence the 42-year-old tech entrepreneur and his three co-accused - Mathias Ortmann, Finn Batato and Bram van der Kolk - had criminal charges to face in the US over their part in running file-sharing website Megaupload.

But their lawyers immediately filed an appeal and the High Court at Auckland will today begin to hear arguments about why the extradition shoudn't go ahead. The hearing is set down for six weeks.

During the 10-week extradition hearing last year, lawyers for the US argued Dotcom and his associates had earned US$175 million ($242m) by running a website funded largely by revenue from publishing copyright-infringing files. They said the site had paid people to illegally upload copyright-infringing files and then charged others to watch them.

But Dotcom's lawyer, Ron Mansfield, said the website was protected by a "dual- use" defence - where a company couldn't be responsible for the illegal use of products with other legitimate purposes.

The High Court ruling is unlikely to be the end of the story though, with both parties open to appealing and Dotcom saying he would take the case all the way to the Supreme Court if it didn't go his way. His legal team has already made two unsuccessful trips to the Supreme Court as part of a protracted legal battle since he was arrested.

The four men have been locked in a protracted legal battle over the case since Dotcom was dramatically arrested in a Hollywood-style raid on his Coatesville mansion in 2012.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, wire fraud and two kinds of criminal copyright infringement based on an FBI investigation going back to 2010. If eventually extradited and found guilty in the US, they could be up for decades in jail.