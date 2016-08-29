Missing Hamilton woman Adele Townsend found safe in Levin

A woman who went missing on her bus journey from Wellington to Hamilton has been found safe in Levin.

Adele Townsend was found on Sunday evening by police after her husband reported her missing on Saturday night when she failed to meet him at the Hamilton Transport Centre at 6.15pm.

Speaking to the Herald yesterday, Graeme Townsend said his "quiet" wife was not on the bus when it arrived and he had no idea where she could be.

Townsend had been on medication but her husband of eight years was worried it had stopped working.

It was the first time he had known her to disappear.

"She still seemed to be fine. It was just at night she was having these nightmares," he said yesterday.

"She took off down to Wellington the week before [last Sunday] and she didn't say anything and her brother is down there. She went into hospital for a week."

Townsend's brother, Michael, collected her from hospital on Saturday morning before dropping her at the bus station.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding the 53-year-old.

- NZ Herald