Hamilton woman Adele Townsend missing from bus

A 53-year-old woman is missing after failing to get off the bus in Hamilton last night.

Adele Townsend took the bus from Wellington yesterday morning, but did not make it to her destination.

Waikato Police are asking for the public's help to find Townsend. She is 150cm tall with long brown hair and was carrying a blue and white material bag.

She was seen getting onto the bus by her brother, but her family did not see her get off it when it arrived in Hamilton just after 6pm.

Police were not sure if Adele got off at an earlier spot, but are unclear as to where else she may have gone as she had been planning on going home.

Anyone with information about Adele's whereabouts are asked to contact the Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

