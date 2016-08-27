Weather: Thousands in the dark after wild and windy night

Several thousand homes in north and west Auckland remain without power this morning as strong winds wreak havoc in the area.

More than 1000 properties in Mahurangi, Rodney are without power, but Vector predicted these would be switched on later this morning.

Meanwhile several hundred in Kaukapakapa, Coatesville and Titrangi are also without power, but are expected to be back on within the next couple of hours.

It's also been a wild and windy night for parts of the North Island, with gales of up to 140km/hour recorded in Auckland city.

WeatherWatch said late last night "hurricane force" winds were recorded above the Manukau Heads, just west of the city's international airport.

The strong winds were forecast to stick around for a little bit longer, but could likely clear later in the day.

Despite some reports of broken signs and scattered debris, there have been no major reports of damage from the emergency services this morning.

Spare a thought for all the Mayoral candidates/campaign people in Auckland out overnight & Saturday fixing all the broken election signs! — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) August 26, 2016

In the main centres today, MetService said Auckland was expected to be cloudy, with a few showers and a high of 15C. The northwest gusts of up to 90km/h this morning were forecast to ease off later in the day.

Tomorrow the rain would clear for a period, before showers returned on Monday.

In Wellington, it was also forecast to be a wet day today, with a high of 13C, which was good news for rugby fans.

MetService expected the showers would clear in time for the All Blacks kick-off time against Australia in Wellington's Westpac Stadium at 7.35pm this evening.

Tomorrow weather in the capital was forecast to clear, though remain relatively cool with a high of 14C.

Christchurch was expected to be wet today, with a cool high of 12C and southwesterly winds also dying out.

The sun was forecast to come out in force tomorrow in the Garden City, with a warmer high of 17C.

Today's weather

Auckland: 15C

Cloudy, few showers, gales easing

Wellington: 13C

Wet, showers clearing by this evening

Christchurch: 12C

Showers today, with southwesterly winds easing

-MetService

- NZ Herald