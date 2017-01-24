Diner hospitalised after head chef throws bowl of hot chilli powder in his eyes

By Leon Watson

It is the question that annoyed Marco Pierre White so much he banned it from his restaurants - a hovering waiter asking, "are enjoying your meal, sir?"

And, after what happened at south Wales curry house, it is easy to see why.

When David Evans, from south Wales, and his wife Michelle gave an honest opinion to that polite enquiry they had no idea what was to come next.

"Tough and rubbery," they said.

The next thing Mr Evans knew was a raging head chef had stormed out of his kitchen and thrown chilli powder in his eyes, leaving the 46-year-old pipe-fitter sick in pain.

Mr Evans had to be rushed to hospital and have drips flush wash through his eyes.

His wife Michelle, a 47-year-old college tutor, described what happened.

"What was meant to be a quick meal out with David turned out to be one of the most frightening times we've had," she said. "We had our starter which wasn't very good but we ate it and didn't tell the waiter.

"When our mains came and the meat was like what I can only describe as rubber, we told the young waiter when he came and asked us 'how is your food?' that the meat was very tough and rubbery.

"To cut a long story short the chef came to our table he was extremely rude and aggressive and accused us of not wanting to pay for our food.

"We said we would eat the rest of our food but the meat was really not eatable.

"He started swearing at me so David said 'there's no need to swear at my wife'. The chef caused quite a scene and was shouting and swearing so David walked back to the kitchen door with him asking for an apology.

"The chef came to the door with a large bowl of chilli powder which he threw at David's face.

"He instantly thought he had been blinded and didn't know what he'd thrown at him, he was shaking in chock, hanging on to the counter being sick thinking he was going to go blind.

"It was horrific. He said he's never had so much pain in his life and was extremely distressed.

"Not one member of staff came to him to help or even ask if he was okay.

"We were in the toilet splashing water on his eyes until the police and ambulance came he was treated straight away in A&E. "

The couple were taken from Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy, Rhondda, South Wales, to hospital for treatment.

Mrs Evans, of Tonypandy, said: "David had numerous eye washes through a drip into his eyes in A&E as his eyes were extremely red and sore and the pH level was way off what it should have been and the doctor said if he wasn't treated it was very dangerous for him.

"The chilli had even burnt the skin on David's hands and chest where the chilli had fallen down his shirt.

"He has to be on medication for his eyes until the doctor can see an improvement. We can't believe this has happened and have since read some bad reviews about this man.

"We want everyone to be aware of this and what has happened and are taking it further with the police."

The couple are parents of West End singer Sophie Evans, 23, who was runner-up in the 2010 series Over the Rainbow which aimed to find a new star for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Wizard of Oz - and she went on to play Dorothy.

Mother-of-two Mrs Evans said her husband is having specialist check-ups and is taking steroid eye drops to suppress his body's severe reaction to the chilli.

Meanwhile, chef Kamrul Islam, 46, has said he threw chilli into Mr Evans's face because he feared he was about to be punched.

Father-of-one Mr Islam said: "I ran into the kitchen to get away from him but he followed me. I was frightened and grabbed a handful of chilli just in case I needed to defend myself.

"I was frightened and threw it at him. Chilli will burn but it is not life-threatening. I've been running this restaurant here for 18 years and I've never had to do anything like this. I'm very upset by it all."

Bangladeshi-born Mr Islam - known as Kam to all his regular customers - said one of his staff had told him the customer had complained about the food.

He said: "I said I would reduce the bill which came to £82. I just wanted to get away. I went back into the kitchen where the husband followed me.

"It was self-defence and that is why I did what I did.

"I've never had trouble like this. All the people around here are very nice and I get on with people. I feel I am respected here and have a lot of good customers and friends.

"It was all seen on our CCTV and I'm happy for the police to see it. I was defending myself."

Mr Islam said he was arrested at his restaurant but did not need to go to the police station.

He said: "I'm happy to talk to the police about it. I believe in the justice system. I have spoken to my barrister and given him all the information - he told me that I was acting in self-defence."

South Wales Police confirmed officers are investigating an incident on the evening of Saturday, Jan 21.

A spokesman said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and has been bailed until Jan 31, pending further inquiries."

- This story originally appeared in the Daily Telegraph

