Bikini blogger mocked by Kiwi fans for thinking Christmas comes to Australia first

Australia's favourite bikini blogger has been mocked by Kiwi fans for thinking Australians are the first to open their Christmas presents.

Sydney-born but London and LA-based swimsuit fashion blogger and entrepreneur Natasha Oakley, 25, described as Australia's "most clickable export" with her more than 1.8 million Instagram followers, posted a shot of herself next to a vintage Porsche 356 in Sydney on Christmas Eve, saying "So excited for Christmas! Australia will be one of the first in the world to open their presents."

So excited for Christmas! Australia will be one of the first in the world to open their presents. Outfit by @iorane_world #ioraneworld A photo posted by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

But her fans were quick to point out that New Zealand and island nations such as Fiji opened their presents a few hours earlier.

Some also pointed out that many European countries prefer to open theirs on Christmas eve.

Oakley's relaxed beachy look inspires fans across the world with pictures from as far afield as Hawaii, Miami and Mykonos to Byron Bay.

Thankfully, to spare the geographically challenged bikini blogger the embarrassment, one savvy follower clarified to her that New Zealand isn't really a country, rather just a movie set made up for the Lord of the Rings film saga.

Oakley recently admitted to an Australian tabloid that her social media images are touched up.

My favorite bikini changes on a daily basis link to my @mondayswimwear suit in my bio X A photo posted by Natasha Oakley (@tashoakley) on Dec 19, 2016 at 11:52am PST

But she slammed the "uninspiring", "negative" criticism she received from the tabloid website which published unflattering bikini-clad paparazzi photos of her and compared them to the images on her Instagram account.

Writing on her Instagram feed, Oakley called out "any other woman who has ever commented something bad on another woman's photo, put someone down for there physical appearance or bullied someone for something natural".

