The Kiwis are considering adding extra security as they look to avoid any further off-field dramas during the upcoming World Cup.

The New Zealand Rugby League are desperate to ensure there are no more unsavoury headlines throughout their campaign after the Kiwis brand was sullied by the cocaine scandal involving Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor that erupted following the Anzac test in May.

Each of the 14 nations competing at the World Cup will be provided with security by tournament organisers but the Kiwis are looking at hiring additional guards to accompany their players out in public.

"The organisers are providing a level of security, but we have looked at other resources as required," NZRL CEO Alex Hayton told the Daily Telegraph.

Advertisement

"If we have an outing, or a dinner out, we would look to see what was required. We are aware there will be a spotlight on our team."

"If we have an outing, or a dinner out, we would look to see what was required. We are aware there will be a spotlight on our team."

Kiwis campaign manager Shane Richardson recently told the Herald on Sunday of plans to redefine and improve the team's culture, standards and protocols.

Hayton reiterated the point that management will lay down the law and make the players clear on their responsibilities when they come into camp for a three-day stay at Turangawaewae Marae in Ngaruawahia next week.

"We've reviewed a lot of our processes and our protocols after what happened in Canberra - and there'll be a lot of emphasis on that, at the start of camp," Hayton told the Daily Telegraph.

"But I genuinely believe the players understand, that after Canberra, things will be different and they themselves will be determined to make up after that.

"We're certainly spending a lot of time with the guys early on trying to make them sure that there are no grey areas, that they're absolutely clear on what all their responsibilities are.

"They no punishment that was handed down and they know we're not going to take any nonsense lightly."

Richardson previously confirmed the Kiwis would have a strict policy around alcohol during the World Cup, and Hayton again stressed there would be limited opportunities for players to enjoy a celebratory drink.

"The final call on how all that plays out will be a decision of management and the team," he said.

"The expectation is that it will be basically be a dry camp, but there may be a time when the management think we just need to have a quiet drink to celebrate a victory and then we're back and focused on the next game.

"We've had those (curfews) in place in the past and the boys will be reminded of that.

"At the end of the day, they are adults and it is important we treat them like that."

Hayton confirmed Kidwell's position will come under review once his current contract expires at the end of the World Cup.

Kidwell heads into the tournament under pressure having managed just one win from six starts since he replaced former test coach Stephen Kearney last September.

His coaching ability has come under further scrutiny in the past week following the shock defection of power-house forward Jason Taumalolo to Tonga, along with centre David Fusitu'a and back-row pair Many Ma'u and Sio Siua Taukeiaho.

"David's in a good space with a strong management team and a couple of really good assistants in Garth Brennan and Brian Smith," Hayton said.

"His contract is through until the end of the World Cup, along with all the management staff and that's something we'll look at once we debrief after the tournament."