THE official Canterbury Bulldogs calendar for 2018 is packed with exciting images of its players, quirky information and important footy dates.

It's also a complete embarrassment for the club.

The NRL's official 2018 calendar for the boys from Belmore features former captain James Graham on the cover - which would be great if he wasn't playing for St George Illawarra next season.

For Bulldogs fans the calendar will remind them every day next year that the club cleared out their captain to make way for star signings Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods.

Graham features in three images in the calendar, so there will be no forgetting about his controversial move to the Dragons.

It may end up being even worse than that.

The front cover of the 2018 Dogs calendar also features Brett Morris, who has reportedly been linked with a move to a rival club.

Morris has denied he is on his way out of Canterbury, but according to reports he has been told to explore his options by the Bulldogs.

Fox Sports reported on Wednesday he is yet to receive an offer from a rival club, but has received interest from South Sydney and Cronulla.

I've been linked to a lot of clubs recently. I have not met any officials from any clubs and haven't signed anything elsewhere. #FakeNews — Brett Morris (@bmozzle) October 3, 2017

His departure would bring further embarrassment to the club if it eventuates that half of the players featuring in their 2018 calendar aren't with the club next year.

The Dogs can at least take heart that they are not the only club to be left red-faced by an official NRL product for next year.

Newcastle were also victims of the early deadline for the 2018 calendars.

Newcastle Knights 2018 calendar. Photo / Supplied Newcastle Knights 2018 calendar. Photo / Supplied

Dane Gagai features on the front cover of the club's 2018 calendar, but signed a four-year-deal, beginning next season, with the Rabbitohs in June.

Now, the Panthers and Sharks could still fall victim to the calendar curse.

Penrith Panthers 2018 calendar front cover. Photo / Supplied Penrith Panthers 2018 calendar front cover. Photo / Supplied

Panthers star Matt Moylan has been heavily linked with a move to a rival club next year after falling out with coach Anthony Griffin.

The messy squabble was enough for the club to grant Moylan an indefinite break from the game on the eve of the NRL finals series, but it was too late to scrub his image off the club's 2018 calendar.

In a double blow, Moylan has been linked with a potential player swap for Cronulla's James Maloney.

The official Cronulla Sharks calendar. Photo / Supplied The official Cronulla Sharks calendar. Photo / Supplied

While Moylan is reportedly expected to join the Sea Eagles next season, a swap with the Sharks would result in more calendar pain for the game.

The NSW playmaker features on the cover of the Cronulla 2018 calendar.