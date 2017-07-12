State of Origin III: All you need to know

Queensland v New South Wales at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Kickoff: 10pm

TAB: Queensland $2.15, NSW $1.65

The Decider: With the series locked up at 1-1, Queensland are vying for an 11th series win in 12 years, while NSW are desperate to seal just their second series triumph in the same period.

NSW drew first blood with a dominant 28-4 game one victory in Brisbane, before Queensland came back to level the series with a 18-16 win at the death in game two in Sydney.

Maroons great Johnathan Thurston will receive a pre-match tribute after his 37 game Origin career was ended by a shoulder injury in the last interstate clash three weeks ago.

Queensland's key man: Maroons debutant Cameron Munster replaces Thurston in the No6 jersey. The pressure is on the Melbourne Storm youngster to get his side's attack firing. He has the benefit of having established combinations with club teammate and hooker Cameron Smith and halfback Cooper Cronk playing inside him.

New South Wales' key man: Blues halfback Mitchell Pearce has never experienced an Origin series win in six attempts and has only tasted victory once in seven Origins played at Suncorp Stadium - NSW's record 28-4 victory in game one this year. Pearce will need to run to the line, probe the defence and kick accurately to give his side every chance of winning.

Queensland: 1. Billy Slater 2. Valentine Holmes 3. Will Chambers 4. Michael Morgan 5. Dane Gagai 6.Cameron Munster 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Dylan Napa 9. Cameron Smith 10. Jarrod Wallace 11.Gavin Cooper 12. Matt Gillett 13. Josh Mcguire

Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt 15. Josh Papalii 16. Coen Hess 17. Tim Glasby 18. Felise Kaufusi.

New South Wales: 1. James Tedesco 2. Brett Morris 3. Josh Dugan 4. Jarryd Hayne 5. Blake Ferguson 6. James Maloney 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. Aaron Woods 9. Nathan Peats 10. Andrew Fifita 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Josh Jackson 13. Tyson Frizell.

Interchange: 14. David Klemmer 15. Wade Graham 16. Jake Trbojevic 17. Jack Bird 18. Jack de Belin.

Referees: Matt Cecchin, Gerard Sutton.