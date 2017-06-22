In another week disrupted by State of Origin only four games were played.

The Melbourne Storm continued to set the standard, even without their Origin stars they proved too good for the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Sharks too weren't hurt by missing five Origin players as they got a win against the Tigers.

The Rabbitohs got a big win while the Eels kept in touch with the top eight with an impressive win over the Dragons.

Kiwi Watch

Brandon Smith got 46 minutes for the Storm as he helped fill the hole left by skipper Cameron Smith. Tohu Harris and the Bromwich brothers were strong for the Storm.

Cowboys lock Jason Taumalolo ran for a staggering 300m in the loss to the Storm.

Rabbitohs bench prop Zane Musgrove added starch to his side's performance while Konrad Hurrell tried hard for the Titans.

Tui Lolohea showed some nice touches for the Tigers but his side was disappointing overall.

× The Rabbitohs made light work of the Titans on Friday. Photo / Getty Images The Rabbitohs made light work of the Titans on Friday. Photo / Getty Images

Best Performance





The Eels blew the Dragons off the park in a superb showing that will worry the other sides on the cusp of the top eight. They look like they have the right spine with Clint Gutherson at fullback and Corey Norman joining Mitchell Moses in the halves. The Eels forwards stood up against the impressive Dragons pack and allowed the backs to run riot.

Standout Player

Gutherson has had a tremendous season so far but looked at his best playing in the fullback role. He showed an impressive amount of top end speed in a long-range try and kicked well to boot.

Key Moment

The Storm forwards really got over the top of the Cowboys in the second half and that laid the platform for the young backs - led by halves Ryley Jacks and Brodie Croft - to swing the game back in their favour.

× Melbourne won again despite not having their Origin stars. Photo / Getty Images Melbourne won again despite not having their Origin stars. Photo / Getty Images

Controversy





It happened before the weekend even started. Seriously who came up with the idea of the Storm playing the Cowboys in a game directly before Origin? This would be one of the marquee games if all players were available but instead the Cowboys were missing Johnathan Thurston, Michael Morgan, Gavin Cooper and Coen Hess (not to mention the injured Matt Scott) while the Storm were without Billy Slater, Cooper Cronk, Cameron Smith, Tim Glasby and Will Chambers.

Team of the Week

1.Clint Gutherson (Eels)

2.David Nofoaluma (Tigers)

3.Kurt Capewell (Sharks)

4.Michael Jennings (Eels)

5.Nene MacDonald (Dragons)

6.Brodie Croft (Storm)

7.Chad Townsend (Sharks)

8.Jesse Bromwich (Storm)

9.Robbie Farah (Rabbitohs)

10.Scott Bolton (Cowboys)

11.Angus Crichton (Rabbitohs)

12.Tohu Harris (Storm)

13.Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)

14.Matthew Eisenhuth (Tigers)

15.Zane Musgrove (Rabbitohs)

16.Jayson Bukuya (Sharks)

17.Paul Gallen (Sharks)

× Kurt Capewell enjoyed a rare start for the Sharks. Photo / Getty Images Kurt Capewell enjoyed a rare start for the Sharks. Photo / Getty Images

Power Rankings





1.Storm (0)





2.Sharks (0)





3.Roosters (0)





4.Broncos (+1)





5.Dragons (-1)





6.Cowboys (0)





7.Sea Eagles (0)





8.Panthers (0)





9.Eels (+1)





10.Raiders (-1)





11.Bulldogs (0)





12.Warriors (0)





13.Rabbitohs (+1)





14.Titans (-1)





15.Tigers (0)





16.Knights (0)