Brett Kimmorley's wife Sharnie dies after a battle with illness

Sharnie Kimmorley and husband Brett Kimmorley in 2002. Photo / Getty
Sharnie Kimmorley, the wife of NRL great Brett Kimmorley, has passed away eight months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The 38-year-old leaves behind four daughters and the rugby league community was rallying around the former New South Wales five-eighth, who retired in 2010, last night.

"I can't find adequate words to express the sorrow at the death of Sharnie Kimmorley. Thoughts with Brett, his girls & extended family," commentator Andrew Voss wrote on Twitter.

"Sharnie Kimmorley was 38. Four young girls have lost their Mum. Brett has lost the love of his life. Footy just not important tonight," he added.






- NZ Herald

