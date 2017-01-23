It's official - Broncos half Ben Hunt heading to St George Dragons

Brisbane Broncos halfback Ben Hunt will officially become a Dragon in 2018, after St George Illawarra confirmed the signing news today.

It was reported last week that Hunt had accepted a lucrative $NZ6.3 million deal with the Dragons for five years from 2018 and beyond.

His new club has finally confirmed the news, releasing a statement to say all "official documentation" had been completed.

Hunt will join the Dragons at the end of the 2017 season, with Dragons pathways director Ian Millward calling the signing a "crucial" step forward.

"We were looking for a really competent, world-class halfback," he said, in the statement.

"It was about signing someone who has been a regular halfback and who has played at the highest level.

"Ben's also a good family man and quite composed as a person. The fans should be over the moon."

Hunt's Broncos team-mate Andrew McCullough said, this morning, that he was not surprised by the news his good friend was leaving the club and that Hunt had to do what was best for his young family.

"He's made this decision for his family," he said.

"He has a young boy now and he has less than 10 years left. At a certain stage in your career, you have to realise that. He's done that now.

"We can move forward as a team and he'll put his best foot forward, regardless of the circumstances."

