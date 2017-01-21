NRL: Shaun Johnson says Kieran Foran isn't ready yet

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson says that new teammate Kieran Foran isn't ready for an NRL return just yet.

Foran's contract has yet to be registered by the NRL as they seek assurances surrounding his mental health.

The playmaker has still been training with his new club as he continues recovery from a serious shoulder injury suffered last season.

"He's coming along really well," Shaun Johnson told Fairfax Media. "I've just been so happy to see him really start thinking about footy again."

"He's working really hard on recovering from that shoulder injury he sustained last year and just to see him with a smile on his face and enjoying being around the boys and not thinking about too much else other than footy and getting himself better, it's really cool to be a part of that process.

"I think he's got a bit of work to do mentally and physically. I just see him every day showing up and putting in the work and everything's leading towards that one goal of getting back on the footy field and starting over again."

Despite the delay, the Warriors are confident that combined with work done by the NRL's integrity unit Foran's contract will be registered this year.

Johnson is hopeful that with Foran, Issac Luke and a fit Roger Tuivasa-Sheck the Warriors will be a formidable side for 2017.

Tuivasa-Sheck managed just seven games last year in his first season with the Warriors, before an ACL injury cut his campaign short.

"If it all pans out like that and we can get everyone on the field at the same time, I don't think I'll ever play with a group, or definitely a spine, like that again," Johnson said.

"That's something me and 'Foz' have actually spoken about a few times over the years; imagine if we could play club footy together and then you fill in those gaps with Issac and Roger it's crazy to think what we can do."