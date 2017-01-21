Jesse Bromwich retains Kiwis Player of Year honours

NZ Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and Canberra Raiders player Jordan Rapana have been recognised for their stand-out international performances at the 2016 New Zealand Rugby League Awards.

Bromwich was named Kiwis Player of the Year, while Jordan Rapana was named Kiwi Rookie of the Year.

Bromwich accepted the top award for the second consecutive year, heading off NRL Dally M Medal winner Jason Taumalolo and Melbourne Storm club-mate Tohu Harris, but said the greatest honour goes to his family.

"Being the captain for my country, for my family and I, is massive and something I only dreamed of doing," he said.

Kiwis coach David Kidwell said his two-year award-winning streak is a testament to his fine form in 2016.



"I've been lucky to coach Jesse 2011-2013," he said. "He leads with his actions on the field and the fact that he has won the award again really speaks volumes for how much he has taken his game to another level."

Although Rapana was unable to attend the awards ceremony, he sent a message, thanking those who supported his journey.

"I'm over the moon and honoured to be nominated, alongside Joseph Tapine and Solomone Kata," he said

"I've got to thank the coaching staff and selectors for supporting me, and, of course, the boys who have made my job a lot easier."

Rapana had been dubbed as one of the most destructive wingers of the 2016 NRL season and Kidwell says that made him a strong contender.

Kiwi Ferns captain Sarina Fiso is no stranger to the NZRL Women's Player of the Year accolade, winning for the third time.

Seven years on from her first crowning, the super-mum of two shows no signs of taking her foot off the throttle.

Hailed for her performances both on and off the field, Fiso is credited with bringing young women of the game flocking to Manurewa to learn from the best.

In 2016, she was captain of the winning Ferns Nines side and Kiwi Ferns in the May test, both against Australia. She also captained her Manurewa side to the Auckland RL club title and helped Counties Manukau to the NZRL women's national title

2017 NZRL Award winners are:

Pirtek Volunteer Female of the year: Nickie Tane

Pirtek Volunteer Male of the year: Shane Price

Orbit Grassroots Club of the year: He Tauaa (Southland)

Domestic Coach of the year: Andrew Auimatagi

Match Official of the year: Chris McMillan

16s Player of the year: Jordan Riki

18s Player of the year: Chanel Harris-Tavita

Domestic Player of the year - Premiers: Daniel Palavi

Junior Player of the year: James Fisher-Harris

Kiwi Rookie of the year: Jordan Rapana

Women's Player of the year: Sarina Fiso

Kiwis Player of the year: Jesse Bromwich