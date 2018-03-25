Michael Woodhouse will take over from departing National MP Jonathan Coleman as the party's health spokesman.

National leader Simon Bridges announced the re-jig of the party's spokespeople this morning, with Nikki Kaye becoming the party's spokeswoman on sport and recreation and Scott Simpson taking workplace relations.

Woodhouse was the Immigration Minister when the National Government lost power last year and is a former police minister.

Bridges said Woodhouse's background as a former chief executive of a private hospital and experience in the public health sector gave him a good understanding of the sector in New Zealand.

Woodhouse will retain the immigration portfolio, while Kaye and Simpson will also remain National's spokespeople for education and environment respectively.

Coleman announced his retirement from politics last week. The former health minister's departure, to become chief executive of Acurity Health Group, will trigger a byelection in his electorate of Northcote.