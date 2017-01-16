Football: Phoenix won't change approach against Melbourne

The Wellington Phoenix won't change their approach in tomorrow's crucial A-League clash with Melbourne Victory, despite the competition's deadliest marksman being cleared to face them.



Victory striker Besart Berisha was shown a red card in Friday night's win over Brisbane Roar, but had it rescinded under review, freeing him to fly to Wellington with his team-mates today.



That came as no surprise to Phoenix assistant coach Chris Greenacre.



"I didn't think it was a (red) card if I'm honest," he said.



"As far as we're concerned, we'll plan to play against Victory with him in (the side). It doesn't change a great deal for us."



Berisha has scored a dozen times already this season, including a hat-trick against the Phoenix the last time the two sides met on Halloween night in Melbourne.



Victory have a multitude of attacking threats, though. Kiwi Marco Rojas has ten goals this season and makes a habit of inflicting pain on his former club, with six goals in seven previous games against Wellington. Socceroo James Troisi is in career best form and Tunisian attacker Fahid Ben Khalfallah is starting to find the form that saw him win the club's player of the year award two seasons ago.



But Greenacre insists they won't be making special arrangements to quell Victory's impressive strike-force which has driven them to six straight wins.



"It's going to be a tough game - Marco's on fire as we fully expect and Berisha's scoring goals - but it's important we really take the game to Victory.

We can't sit back and let Victory dictate the play and the speed of the game. It's up to us to really let them know they've been in a game."



"Since Des (Buckingham) and I took over, it's that defending from the front that we've really hit home to the players. It's how we're going to deal with (teams) when they've got the ball at the back. That won't change a great deal," he said.



The Phoenix would jump into the A-League's top six with a win and Buckingham and Greenacre have the luxury of a fully-fit squad to choose from, giving them some selection headaches, particularly in the attacking third.



Top scorer Roy Krishna returns from suspension and should slot straight back into the starting side, but for who? Shane Smeltz has looked sharp since re-signing with the club, Michael McGlinchey was outstanding on his return from injury against the Mariners on Saturday and Kosta Barbarouses will be desperate to perform well against his former club.



There's also a choice to make between Roly Bonevacia and Gui Finkler in the attacking midfield role, with the pair unlikely to start together. The Phoenix looked particularly dangerous in the first half against the Mariners with Bonevacia in that role, which may mean another game off the bench for Finkler.