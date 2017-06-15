Celebrities including Lily Allen and Jamie Oliver have reached out after the Grenfell Tower fire, even offering "bed and tea" to those who need it.
Allen offered up her home as shelter for any victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, which has killed at least 12 people.
Jamie Oliver has told victims they could get free food and shelter at his Westfield restaurant, which is about a kilometre away from the scene of the fire in West London.
Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson and his daughter, Em, were among the first to tweet, appealing for people in Kensington to give what they could.
Virgin boss Richard Branson said the airline's not-for-profit foundation, Virgin Unite, would support people involved.
"I'm with my grandkids as I write, and it makes one want to weep when something like this fire happens. We've been involved in several fires over the years, but nothing like this, and know how lucky we have been to escape with only material things lost," he said.
Singer Rita Ora shared information on where victims could go for help as she shared her shock at the horrific fire.
Kiwi model Rachel Hunter also shared her love on Twitter.
This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help. A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:45am PDT
