Celebrities including Lily Allen and Jamie Oliver have reached out after the Grenfell Tower fire, even offering "bed and tea" to those who need it.

Allen offered up her home as shelter for any victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, which has killed at least 12 people.

If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017









To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team. We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x A post shared by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:27am PDT





Jamie Oliver has told victims they could get free food and shelter at his Westfield restaurant, which is about a kilometre away from the scene of the fire in West London.

Former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson and his daughter, Em, were among the first to tweet, appealing for people in Kensington to give what they could.

Advertisement

People of Kensington. Remember to give what you can spare - clothes etc - to those made homeless by that terrible fire. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) June 14, 2017









The address for anyone wanting to donate to those affected by #LatimerRoad fire.



St Clements Church

95 Sirdar Road

W11 4EQ — Em Clarkson (@prettynormalme) June 14, 2017





Virgin boss Richard Branson said the airline's not-for-profit foundation, Virgin Unite, would support people involved.

"I'm with my grandkids as I write, and it makes one want to weep when something like this fire happens. We've been involved in several fires over the years, but nothing like this, and know how lucky we have been to escape with only material things lost," he said.

Woke up in London to the tragic news of #GrenfellTower fire in north Kensington. Our thoughts are with all involved https://t.co/eSVKemJYQu — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) June 14, 2017





Singer Rita Ora shared information on where victims could go for help as she shared her shock at the horrific fire.

Kiwi model Rachel Hunter also shared her love on Twitter.

London 💔💔💔💔 heartbreaking news on the fire in that apartment building just shocking that this happens . Thoughts & Love 😢😔 — RACHEL HUNTER (@rachelhunterx) June 14, 2017









This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help. A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:45am PDT SHARE THIS QUOTE:



