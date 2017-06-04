Dancing policeman at Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert goes viral

By Bronte Coy

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

There have been plenty of emotional moments during Ariana Grande's #OneLoveManchester concert, held less than two weeks after a terrorist attack killed 22 of her fans.

Stars including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Robbie Williams and the Black-Eyed Peas all took the stage in the grieving city to raise money for the Red Cross' Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by last month's tragedy.

But it was something that happened offstage which is attracting the most attention.

A heartwarming video showing a uniformed policeman dancing with young concertgoers to Bieber has been shared thousands of times.

This is just amazing #OneLiveManchester pic.twitter.com/608ihRoR4y — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) June 4, 2017

The clip, filmed by the BBC and posted on Twitter by Elliot Wagland at the London Evening Standard, was captioned: "This is just amazing."

Another user shared a video of several policemen sitting with fans and waving their arms to Coldplay's emotional ballad Fix You.

Twitter lit up with praise the candid moments, claiming they perfectly summed up the spirit of the concert.

Continued below.

Related Content London Bridge terror attacks: The new template for terrorism London attack: Fiance 'held his wife-to-be and watched her die in his arms' Video Police and citizens unite at One Love Manchester

The policeman dancing with the kids is the absolute class we need. Manchester is such an incredible place #OneLoveManchester — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) June 4, 2017

This policeman is everything this concert should be #onelovemanchester pic.twitter.com/IKMt4T8I6H — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) June 4, 2017

A policeman skipping with young fans at #OneLoveManchester. This is the moment I broke. pic.twitter.com/F7Iw871WoQ — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 4, 2017

FAVOURITE MOMENT OF THE NIGHT I LOVE THIS POLICEMAN #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/8aG2vV1vwo — hannah lavin (@spandaa) June 4, 2017

THE POLICEMAN IS DANCING WITH THE CHILDREN. MY HEART IS WEEPING. #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/4rvqu03LhQ — lauren. (@cyberbeautiful) June 4, 2017

Whatever the terrorists were aiming for in Manchester I'm pretty sure a policeman dancing with three little girls to Justin Bieber wasn't it — Nick Hassey (@nickhassey) June 4, 2017

Small acts like that policeman dancing with them kids go such a long way in dark times like this #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/uAsPRi2igY — • sana • (@imperialzjm) June 4, 2017

Grande announced plans for the show in a special Twitter message just four days after the tragedy.

The fundraiser, which attracted around 50,000 fans, is expected to raise more than $3 million.

- news.com.au