Dancing policeman at Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert goes viral

By Bronte Coy

There have been plenty of emotional moments during Ariana Grande's #OneLoveManchester concert, held less than two weeks after a terrorist attack killed 22 of her fans.

Stars including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Robbie Williams and the Black-Eyed Peas all took the stage in the grieving city to raise money for the Red Cross' Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by last month's tragedy.

But it was something that happened offstage which is attracting the most attention.

A heartwarming video showing a uniformed policeman dancing with young concertgoers to Bieber has been shared thousands of times.


The clip, filmed by the BBC and posted on Twitter by Elliot Wagland at the London Evening Standard, was captioned: "This is just amazing."

Another user shared a video of several policemen sitting with fans and waving their arms to Coldplay's emotional ballad Fix You.


Twitter lit up with praise the candid moments, claiming they perfectly summed up the spirit of the concert.

Grande announced plans for the show in a special Twitter message just four days after the tragedy.

The fundraiser, which attracted around 50,000 fans, is expected to raise more than $3 million.

- news.com.au

