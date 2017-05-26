Ed Sheeran has announced yet another New Zealand show

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Ed Sheeran's tour just keeps getting bigger and bigger.

The pop superstar has just added yet another New Zealand show to his 2018 tour which has already shattered records to become the biggest music event ever in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

• How Ed's fighting ticket scalping in NZ

• The Elton John video Parris Goebel helped make

A third Dunedin show has been added for Easter Sunday, making it Sheeran's sixth show and if it sells out like the others have, will see him play for up to 250,000 fans.

Compare that to Adele, who recently broke New Zealand records with her three massive Mt Smart Stadium shows, performing to 130,000 fans.

With additional dates in Dunedin and Australia, Sheeran has smashed the Australasian record for the largest number of stadium shows on one tor, taking his total to 18 dates.

Sheeran said in a statement: "I've always loved coming to Australia and New Zealand. So many amazing musicians have toured there and I am humbled to have broken these records."

Sheeran will perform at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on March 24, 25 and 26, and at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 29 and 31, and April 1 (Easter Sunday).

Tickets to the new Dunedin show go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 1pm. See FrontierTouring.com for details.

- NZ Herald