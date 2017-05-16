Ed Sheeran confirms second Auckland show

Ed Sheeran has added a second Auckland show to his tour plans for New Zealand following overwhelming demand for pre-sale tickets today.

Sheeran had already confirmed plans for two shows in 2018 - at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on March 24, and at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on March 29.

But pre-sale demand was so high today that Sheeran added a second Auckland show - on Sunday, March 25 - to his itinerary "to meet demand".

A Frontier Touring pre-sale for the new show begins later today, at 3pm.

Tickets for all three shows are due to go on general release next Tuesday.

It will be Sheeran's biggest New Zealand tour yet, where he'll be playing in support of his new album ÷

He was last here in December 2015, when he played one Mt Smart Stadium show - hist last before taking a break from music.

Adele holds the record for sold out shows at Mt Smart Stadium when she played three dates in March.

