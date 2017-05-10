11:52am Thu 11 May
Helen Clark doco My Year With Helen to premiere at Sydney Film Festival

A documentary about former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark will debut in Australia.

Made by Kiwi filmmaker Gaylene Preston, My Year With Helen has been confirmed to debut at the Sydney Film Festival on June 10.

The film follows Clark in her 2016 campaign to become the United Nations' first ever-female Secretary-General.

It is described as casting "a wry eye on proceedings as the United Nations chooses a new Secretary General" with "unique access" to Clark.

Clark served as the Prime Minister of New Zealand from 1999 to 2008.

My Year With Helen will go on to screen as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival in July.

- NZ Herald

