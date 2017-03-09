Anne Hathaway admits to being a big-time stoner in US TV interview

Anne Hathaway has admitted to being a big stoner on national television, and it turns out being a mother is really cramping that style.

The superstar appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, who finally asked the question fans have been wondering about for years.

"There was a rumour in 2013 that a photo exists and was circulating of you with a massive blunt," he said. "On a scale of 1 to 10, how big of a stoner is Anne Hathaway?"

Hathaway laughed and said: "I'm not a little one."

That's one way to put it. But then she continued: "But here's the thing - here's the thing though: I'm a parent and I don't feel like getting arrested, so I'm gonna say zero."

She then added: "I guess I just should've pleaded the Fifth on that one."

Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman welcomed son Jonathan in March 2016.

She shared the first photo of him on social media of him "watching Mommy give her speech at the UN", with the hashtag "For the future".

