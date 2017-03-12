Michael Buble's son Noah 'doing very well' after cancer treatment

By Chris Graham

Michael Buble's son Noah is "doing very well" after undergoing treatment for liver cancer, his uncle has said.

Dario Lopilato, the brother of the singer's wife Luisana Lopilato, said it was a "miracle" the three-year-old's tumour was discovered that he he was responding well to treatment.

"After these very long months Noah is doing well, very well," Mr Lopilato told Argentine publication La Nacion. "For me it's very difficult to talk about it.

Feliz día de la madre !! Happy Mother's Day @luisanalopilato !! #myhero #bestmommy #bestfriend A post shared by Michael Bublé (@michaelbuble) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:25am PDT

"But I believe in God and sought comfort in Jesus Christ and a miracle from God came, from the way it was discovered, after the operation, everything."

Mr Lopilato said he would soon join Noah and the family in Los Angeles to provide support.

"That's why I stop what I'm doing here every so often and travel there," he said. "When you look at the big picture, and someone has a serious problem, everything else seems less important. The important thing is that we're together and we're living through this as a family."

Buble, 41, revealed in November that his son was diagnosed with cancer, writing on Facebook that the news had "devastated" them.

Last month, the Canadian singer said his son's treatment was progressing well and "doctors were feeling positive about the future for our little boy".

Buble cancelled all work commitments following the diagnosis and in January he pulled out of hosting the Brit Awards.

The singer and and 29-year-old Lopilato, an Argentine model and actress, are also parents to nine-month-old son Elias.

The couple married in 2011, before welcoming Noah in August 2013.

- Daily Telegraph UK