'What a ridiculous question!': Scarlett Johansson shoots down Ryan Seacrest

Scarlett Johansson wasn't interested in a vapid red carpet interview Sunday.

According to Daily Mail, the 32-year-old beauty, going through the glitzy rigmarole at the 89th annual Academy Awards, laughed off a seemingly-innocuous question from Ryan Seacrest about her choice of footwear during rehearsals over Oscars weekend.

The A-list actress was slated to take the stage in a presenting capacity on Sunday.

Seacrest, 42, asked her if she wore her high heels as she practiced the drill for her appearance on the biggest stage in show business.

'Do you actually wear the shoes you're wearing tonight for the rehearsal?' Seacrest asked the Ghost in the Shell star.

'What a ridiculous question!' Johansson shot back, to which Seacrest noted that one of Johansson's fellow actresses, Halle Berry, went full bore with heels during her practice drill, citing a report from the Los Angeles Times.

'This morning, I read it,' Seacrest said with a pointed finger to the Hail, Caesar! starlet, who chuckled in response.

The Avengers beauty told the radio host, 'Well, I did not ... I couldn't imagine having to put these on two days in a row - not that they're not gorgeous.'

Continued below.

Related Content Revealed: Bizarre ways stars get red carpet ready Married At First Sight: 'Her intentions are all bulls***' Married At First Sight: Cheaters named and shamed

Johansson noted that one 'can never have enough rehearsal' when it comes to hitting the Oscars stage.

The New York City native was accompanied to the proceedings by agent Joe Machota, who snickered as the star disregarded the American Idol host's bizarre query.

Last month, the actress and her husband of two years, Romain Dauriac, separated, and she wasn't wearing a wedding ring Sunday.

What she was wearing was a sight to behold, as she donned a pink-and-purple Alaia gown with a skirt overlay and a silver belt.

The Lucy beauty rounded things out with Fred Leighton jewelry.

- Daily Mail