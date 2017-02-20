Julie Andrews almost died filming the iconic umbrella scene in Mary Poppins

It's one of the most memorable movies of all time, but Julie Andrews has revealed filming Mary Poppins almost killed her.
The 80-year-old, who played the titular character in the iconic 1964 film, appeared on The Late Show over the weekend where she told Stephen Colbert about a near-fatal accident that happened while she was wearing a painful harness during the scene where she flies in holding an umbrella.
"There was a very dangerous day right at the end of filming when I was in this excruciatingly painful harness," Andrews told Colbert.
"And I was hanging around up there for the longest time with the umbrella."
She said after a little while, she felt the wires giving out on her.
"I thought I felt the wire leave and drop about six inches. I was nervous ... and very tired," Andrews explained.
"So, I called down and I said, 'excuse me, when you do let me down, could you let me down really gently, because I felt myself slip and I just don't feel too safe up here.'"
She was reassured by the crew that they'd be able to ease her down gradually - but they were wrong.
"I plummeted to the stage," Andrews said. "I did. And there was an awful silence for a minute and I did let fly with a few Anglo-Saxon four-letter words, I have to admit."
Julie Andrews appears on The Late Show
In case it's been a while since you've watched the Disney classic, you can watch the moment Mary Poppins flies in with her umbrella here:
Mary Poppins Flying Nanny Scene