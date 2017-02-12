The movie couples who (allegedly) hated each other in real life

The movie couples who hated each other in real life

When the cameras stopped rolling, these 18 couples couldn't stop arguing...

Whether its Julia Roberts referring to her "completely disgusting" on-screen love interest, or Dustin Hoffman slapping Meryl Streep across the face, or the rumoured off-screen tension between the stars of Fifty Shades of Grey, movie romances don't always translate into mutual admiration off-camera.

Here's a rundown of some of Hollywood's most notorious feuding lovers:





Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades of Grey

It was always difficult to determine whether Fifty Shades of Grey costars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan liked each other very much, or whether their stiff body language and lack of chemistry both on and off-screen was a result of the dodgy script or their quiet embarrassment over being in Fifty Shades of Grey.

That neither party are the most animated of stars didn't help much either.

"It's not, like, a romantic situation," Johnson said in 2015 about their love scenes. "It's more, like, technical and choreographed and less... it's more of a task."

Saucy.

Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road

Okay - so, strictly speaking, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy didn't play a romantic couple in George Miller's 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road.

Instead the explosive, metal-on-metal rage of the film's impressive array of automobiles was matched by the fiercely antagonistic relationship between Theron's tough-as-nails Imperator Furiosa and Hardy's Max.

But the pair gradually overcame their distrust to form a tentative alliance, which slowly developed into a friendship. Off-screen, however, things apparently never got that far.

Theron told the Wall Street Journal Magazine that she and Hardy were not the best of pals were filming.

"Maybe the movie is what it is because we struggled so much with each other, and those characters had to struggle so much with each other," she said. "If we were chum-chum, maybe the movie would have been 10 times worse."





Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook

While Allie and Noah were arguing, breaking up, and eventually reconciling in 2004 weepie The Notebook, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were apparently just ... arguing.

"Maybe I'm not supposed to tell this story, but they were really not getting along one day on set. Really not," the film's director Nicholas Cassavetes told VH1.

"And Ryan came to me, and there's 150 people standing in this big scene, and he says, 'Nick come here.' And he's doing a scene with Rachel and he says, 'Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off camera with me?'

"I said, 'What?' He says, 'I can't. I can't do it with her. I'm just not getting anything from this.'" The director went on to describe how the pair resorted to "screaming and shouting" at each other. But all that tension was clearly a sign of something deeper: after the film was finished, Gosling and McAdams ended up dating for three years.

Pierce Brosnan and Teri Hatcher in Tomorrow Never Dies

Former 007 Pierce Brosnan apparently wasn't too keen on working with Tomorrow Never Dies "Bond girl" Teri Hatcher on the 1998 film.

The actor reportedly resented the soon-to-be Desperate Housewife for her poor timekeeping, and for a string of late arrivals on set.

"I got very upset with her," Brosnan said in an interview with the Italian edition of Vanity Fair. "She was always keeping me waiting for hours. I must admit I let slip a few words which weren't very nice." But it later transpired that poor besmirched Hatcher wasn't being a diva: instead, she was pregnant and suffering from morning sickness. Silly Pierce!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in Romeo + Juliet

Claire Danes may have been only 16 when she filmed Baz Luhrmann's poptastic 1996 Shakespeare update Romeo + Juliet, but that didn't stop her from finding her 22-year-old co-star Leonardo DiCaprio irritatingly immature. These days, Leo - who finally claimed an Oscar earlier this year for his performance in gruelling survival epic The Revenant - is known for his commitment to difficult roles, famously chowing down on a real bison liver during Alejandro Iñárritu's shoot.

Back in the Nineties, however, he wasn't afraid to show a lighter side on set. Danes allegedly became fed up with DiCaprio's habit of playing pranks on the cast and crew, while Leo in his turn found Danes annoyingly reserved and uptight. According to movie-making rumour, the pair avoided speaking when the cameras weren't rolling - less "star-crossed lovers", and more just two very cross stars.





Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte in I Love Trouble

While some co-star feuds subside once the pressure of filming is off, the enmity between Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts seems to have lasted longer than many relationships. The pair first clashed on the set of the 1994 romantic comedy I Love Trouble (their mutual distaste translated into a distinct lack of on-screen chemistry), during which they reportedly ended up having to shoot some of their scenes separately.

Afterwards, Roberts described Nick Nolte as "completely disgusting", while Nolte's take on Roberts was: "she's not a nice person, everyone knows that."

Years later, in a 2009 interview on The Late Show with David Letterman, Roberts performed an "impression" of a former co-star throwing an expletive-heavy temper tantrum. Absolutely no one was surprised when the co-star in question was later revealed to be Nolte.

Shannen Doherty and Jason Lee in Mallrats

Jason Lee, who played Shannen Doherty's love interest in Kevin Smith's 1994 comedy Mallrats, allegedly found his on-screen partner rude, spoilt and remarkably unpleasant to work with.

He wasn't the first of Doherty's co-stars to make similar claims: both Jason Priestley, who played Doherty's brother on the TV series Beverly Hills 90210, and Alyssa Milano, who played her sister on Charmed, have described the actress as "difficult".

That said, any alleged tension hasn't quelled reports that both Lee and Doherty will be returning for a rumoured sequel, Mallbrats.

Sharon Stone and William Baldwin in Sliver

During the making of the notoriously awful Joe Eszterhas-scripted 1993 thriller Sliver (rushed into production to cash in on the success of the far superior Basic Instinct, which was also scripted-by Eszterhas), Sharon Stone reputedly enjoyed "torturing" her co-star, just for the sheer fun of it.

Her antics allegedly included nipping poor Billy Baldwin's tongue during a kissing scene, reportedly leaving him unable to speak for a week afterwards. Perhaps she just didn't think very much of his dialogue? (We wouldn't blame her.)

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing

Pull out a tissue, prepare for a deep emotional shock, and forget all about having the time of your life.

Shockingly, when it came to making Dirty Dancing, Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey apparently both had rather underwhelming experiences. Swayze allegedly found Grey intensely irritating to work with.

"She'd slip into silly moods, forcing us to do scenes over and over," he later wrote in his memoir. "We did have a few moments of friction... she seemed particularly emotional, sometimes bursting into tears if someone criticised her." However (unlike Roberts and Nolte), the pair did eventually reconcile and become friends.

Richard Gere and Debra Winger in An Officer and a Gentleman

According to An Officer and a Gentleman actor Louis Gossett Jr (in his snappily-titled memoir An Actor and a Gentleman), leading lady Debra Winger had a spectacularly awful time while making the 1982 film, and didn't think much of its romantic lead, Richard Gere.

In fact, compared him to "a brick wall". Gere wasn't her only bugbear, however: Winger also described the film's director Taylor Hackford as "an animal".

Harrison Ford and Sean Young in Blade Runner

She was beautiful replicant, whose implanted, fictitious memories had led her to believe that she was human. He was a special operative, trained to hunt down and "retire" rogue replicants (and also, depending on which version of the movie you watch, very likely a replicant himself).

The relationship between Rachael and Deckard formed the perfect bittersweet heart to Ridley Scott's noirish 1982 sci-fi Blade Runner - but off-screen, actors Harrison Ford(Deckard) and Sean Young (Rachael) famously disliked one another. Their animosity was so bad, the film's crew even dubbed their love scene "the hate scene".

Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis in Some Like It Hot

When asked what it was like kissing Marilyn Monroe - widely regarded as one of the most desirable women in history - Tony Curtis famously responded: "It was like kissing Hitler".

While Curtis and Monroe had been lovers before shooting Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy Some Like It Hot, Curtis's feelings towards the archetypal blonde bombshell had apparently undergone a sharp about-turn by the time they both starred in the 1959 comedy, with some sources suggesting that he was fed up with her diva-ish on-set behaviour and constant demands for retakes.

"She'd gone funny, her mind was all over the place," he later said. But it's not all depressing news: some sources suggest that the "Hitler" comment may have simply been intended as a joke, after Curtis became frustrated by pointless press questions.

Marilyn Monroe and Sir Laurence Oliver in The Princess and the Showgirl

The unconventional pairing of Marilyn Monroe and Sir Laurence Olivier, both using each other to advance their careers (Monroe wanted to work with an acting legend, Olivier needed a hit movie), turned out to be a disaster of epic proportions on the set of The Princess and the Showgirl.

Monroe, immersed in method training and struggling through a marriage to playwright Arthur Miller, was rarely on time, holding up production and infuriating the British star.

"It was evident that Marilyn was going to be a problem for Larry on the film," wrote the film's cinematographer Jack Cardiff in his memoir. "Most actors will come on the set and chat, but she would never come on the set. She went through so many agonized times with Larry because he was, to her, a pain in the arse. She never forgave him for saying to her once, 'Try and be sexy'.

"Marilyn had this ghastly obsession with method acting and was always searching for some inner meaning with everything, but Larry would only explain the simple facts of the scene. I think she resented him. She used to call him 'Mr Sir', because he had been knighted."

Olivier reportedly always spoke of his disdain for the actress, even years after they worked together. Their feud later formed the backbone of the 2011 biopic My Week with Marilyn.

Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn in Four Christmases

The conflict between Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn on the set of Four Christmases was textbook Hollywood misogyny: the nagging, type-A 'icy' actress and the laid-back, unprepared actor who just wants to have fun, man, so lay off.

The pair, playing a couple forced to visit all four of their divorced parents over the holiday season, were reported to have found each other entirely repulsive on set.

"Vince rolls onto set in the morning looking like he just came in from a night out, while Reese will arrive early looking camera-ready," a source told NY Daily News during shooting. "Then Reese tries to force Vince into blocking out each scene and running through their lines as Vince tries to convince her that he's an ad-libber and wants to play around and see where the scene goes."

"She's a one-take perfectionist and Vince likes to try it a few different ways," the source continued. "Sometimes Vince will be standing behind her and he has this look on his face that he just wants to kill her!"

While you can't put total stock in tabloid speculation, Vaughn refused to promote the movie, leaving Witherspoon all on her own to peddle their woeful festive flop.

Kate Beckinsale and Luke Wilson in Vacancy

Few will remember the snuff movie thriller Vacancy, but the two people likely most eager to forget it are its stars Luke Wilson and Kate Beckinsale.

According to gossip column Page Six, Beckinsale grew tired of Wilson's "diva behaviour", which reportedly involved showing up on set late and hung over, along with bragging about "all the girls he hooked up with over the weekend and how drunk he got."

He also refused to stand off-camera during scenes in which Beckinsale needed someone to read her lines to, sending his stand-in instead.

Eventually an appalled Beckinsale refused to do her own off-camera work for Wilson's benefit, instead sending a photograph of herself to the set with a note attached. It read: "Read your lines to this - it will be better for both of us."

Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman in Kramer vs. Kramer

There has always been tension between so-called 'method' actors and those who are perfectly fine with only embodying their characters in between directors yelling 'Action' and 'Cut'.

Dustin Hoffman was one such 'take the character home with you' star, his methods (echoed in so many, almost universally male, 'method actors') generally involving abuse and cruelty to those around him.

While he met his match on the set of Kramer vs. Kramer, it wasn't until after he unexpectedly slapped costar Meryl Streep across the face right before they shot one of their scenes. To help get her into character, apparently.

He also repeatedly taunted Streep over the death of her first love, the actor John Cazale, who died months before filming began, and didn't tell her he was going to throw a glass near her head during a confrontation scene, in order for Streep to convincingly depict shock on camera. Because Meryl Streep needed all the help she could get when it came to acting. Ahem.

But Streep quickly began to overshadow her co-star on her own terms, rewriting portions of the script to make her character less contrived and villainous, and delivering a powerful courtroom monologue that ended up winning her an Oscar -- 'Method acting' rendered moot.

"Part of the pleasure she must have taken is showing to Dustin she didn't need to be slapped," director Robert Benton said. "She could have delivered anything to anybody at any time."

Jennifer Aniston and Jay Mohr in Picture Perfect

Jay Mohr was somewhat surprised to be cast in the Jennifer Aniston romcom Picture Perfect after auditioning alongside actors more high-profile names like Matthew Broderick, Jon Stewart and William Baldwin. Also surprised? Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston was reportedly unhappy that Mohr was cast as her love interest, and made sure he knew it. Her pick for on-screen paramour was her real-life boyfriend at the time Tate Donovan, who Friends fans will remember as Rachel's short-lived boyfriend Joshua on the iconic sitcom. When 20th Century Fox rejected Donovan, Aniston reportedly took out her anger on Mohr himself.

Mohr subtly referred to the incident in a 2010 interview, where he cited his worst film experience: "Being on the set of a movie where the leading woman was unhappy with my presence and made it clear from day one," he said.

"I hadn't done many movies, and even though they screen-tested some pretty famous guys, I somehow snaked into the leading role. The actress said, 'No way! You've got to be kidding me!' Loudly. Between takes. To other actors on set. I would literally go to my mom's house and cry."

Marlon Brando and Sophia Loren in A Countess from Hong Kong

Famously one of Hollywood's most temperamental leading men, Marlon Brando's chronic lateness and indifferent approach to work didn't quite gel with one of Italy's finest stars, Sophia Loren.

Writing in her autobiography (in gloriously overwritten prose), Loren accused the Godfather star of groping her during filming of their romcom A Countess from Hong Kong, directed by Charlie Chaplin.

"All of a sudden he put his hands on me," she recalled. "I turned in all tranquility and blew in his face, like a cat stroked the wrong way and said, 'Don't you ever dare to do that again. Never again!'

"As I pulverised him with my eyes he seemed small, defenceless, almost a victim of his own notoriety. He never did it again, but it was very difficult working with him after that."

