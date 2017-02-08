5:24pm Wed 8 February
Network
Karl Puschmann
Karl Puschmann is an entertainment writer for the New Zealand Herald.

So long TV3, MediaWorks announces new channel name

Presenters Samantha Hayes and Dai Henwood show off the new look Three
MediaWorks has just announced the end of its flagship TV3 brand. And they are not mucking about.

Tonight, at midnight, TV3 gets renamed as Three and undergoes a complete image overhaul.

In a statement Andrew Szusterman, MediaWorks Chief Content Officer, said, "After nearly 15 years, what we have no longer reflects our channel."

The new look Three and presenter Dai Henwood.
As well as the new channel name MediaWorks also unveiled Three's new mathematically inspired "visual identity", which encompasses a new brightly coloured logo and multi-platform branding.

Szusterman called the new look, "vibrant, playful and inspiring".

Chief Marketing Officer Andy Brown also commented on Three's new look.

The new visual identity for Three
"It's an entire world for our content to live in, one that reflects who and what we are. We're a channel that entertains and informs Kiwis with the best local talent and content."

While the station has been rebranded and refreshed a couple of times over the years, this is the first major departure from the TV3 name it has carried since launching 28 years ago in 1989.

The new visual identity for Three
It is not the first bold move by MediaWorks. In January last year the company canned its established 3 News brand to launch the Newshub banner.

Three's new look extends to its streaming VOD service ThreeNow as well as its new website ThreeNow.co.nz, which features on-demand programming, TV guides and extra content.

The new visual identity for Three
- NZ Herald

