Pop singer Jo O'Meara's 'terrible ordeal' in Auckland explained

A touring musician who missed her Auckland show because of a strangulated bowel says she's hopeful she can rejoin her band mates in Australia.

Jo O'Meara, a member of British pop group S Club 3, missed the group's performance at ASB Theatre after being rushed to hospital.

The show continued with two of the group's original members, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh, performing without her. Other bands on the bill included B*Witched, Liberty X and Atomic Kitten.

"It was confirmed she has a condition known as 'strangulated bowel' and needs immediate medical attention which could result in a fairly major operation," a statement from ASB Theatre said.

In an update on Instagram earlier today, the 37-year-old said she was recovering from a "terrible ordeal" but hoped to rejoin the tour.

"We can confirm that the operation was a complete success and due to this her recovery time will be slightly shorter than previously anticipated," the statement said.

"Jo is so happy this terrible ordeal is finally over and that she just can't wait to get back on stage and do her thing."

S Club 7 formed in 1998, and were brought together by ex-Spice Girls producer Simon Fuller. The British group released four albums and starred in a BBC children's show, Miami 7, as well as a spin-off movie.

They disbanded in 2003 but reunited in 2015 for a charity telethon appearance, followed by a reunion tour around the UK.

- NZ Herald