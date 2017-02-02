James Corden has made a powerful statement about Trump's 'Muslim ban'

James Corden has made his feelings about Donald Trump's widely criticised suspension of the US Refugee Admissions Programme and ban on immigration from seven Muslim countries clear, with a simple - but effective - video.

The Late Late Show host's regular talkshow was pre-recorded this week, meaning that Corden wasn't able to incorporate an immediate response to the current political situation into the programme itself.

READ MORE:

• Would you pay $20 to sleep with Jeremy Wells?

• The Kiwi stars taking on Trump

But the British actor, who made a successful move to the American TV in 2014, instead chose to film himself on a "Post-Ban Trip Through LAX".

In a revealingly routine video, Corden is driven up to the Los Angeles airport, passes through security, orders and eats a sandwich (a grilled cheese one, apparently with meat and lettuce too), gets his boarding pass checked and passes on to the plane.

A message then appears on screen:

"Today, James flew out of Los Angeles. So all our shows this week have been pre-taped. Freedom of movement should be this easy for all legal immigrants. Not just the white and Christian ones."

Continued below.

Related Content Watch NZH Local Focus: Community spirit shines in Whitianga 'Hutjoy' and a busted knee on Shania Twain's Kiwi trail President-elect Donald Trump escalates Tom Ford fashion dis

Corden, who posted the video on his Twitter this morning, explaining that it would precede tonight's Late Late Show, has previously used social media to show his support for refugees, immigrants and protesters.

We taped all new shows for this coming week last week. This is how tonight's episode opened. https://t.co/5KMeAanp1g — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 31, 2017

Yesterday, he posted an image of the pro-refugee, anti-Trump protests taking place in Liverpool, and said that he was "proud" of the city for its actions.

Proud of the people of Liverpool for this. X pic.twitter.com/RRJeRNZ8iC — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 31, 2017

This article was originally published by The Telegraph.

- Daily Telegraph UK